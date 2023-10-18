Richland County deputies investigate stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing incident at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they responded to the detention center for reports of an inmate being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

A 26-year-old male detainee told deputies that he was assaulted with a sharp object and stabbed a number of times. Deputies said the man had multiple stab wounds to his back and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they are working to identify the suspects involved in these assaults.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3TIPS.com.

