Newberry County deputies locate wanted man in connection with attempted burglary

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted burglary.

Deputies said to have located and arrested James Robert Peterson, 36, for attempted burglary to a residence in the Stoney Hill Community.

He was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center and is pending a bond hearing.

