Midlands school uses service learning to connect the impacts between students and community

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands school is using service learning as a meaningful way to connect the impact students can have on the community with the community’s impact on the students.

The Junior class at Heathwood recently took a break from the books to “hammer hope home” for neighbors at five different sites across Columbia and Lexington.

