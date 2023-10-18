Lexington County deputies searching for missing man

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

About an hour ago Ted Williams was last on Southwell Road.

Williams is around 5′8 and weighs around 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, black sweatpants, and a navy blue hat with the letters TB for Tampa Bay on it.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Williams to call 911.

