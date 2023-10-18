SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County deputies searching for missing man

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding Ted Williams.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding Ted Williams.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

About an hour ago Ted Williams was last on Southwell Road.

Williams is around 5′8 and weighs around 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, black sweatpants, and a navy blue hat with the letters TB for Tampa Bay on it.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Williams to call 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
The crash happened at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives.
Columbia elementary school student hit by car, school district confirms
Mexican Street Corn Sundae: DeAnna’s Food Concession
WIS’ Jalen Tart tries some new food and drink items at SC State Fair
WIS has obtained records showing Public Works Director Henry Summers is under investigation by...
Orangeburg Co. Public Works Director faces ethics investigation
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away

Latest News

Jared Hunter Peake (left) and Bryant Hunter Sanders (right) were arrested for allegedly...
Two men arrested after striking victim in head multiple times
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Child hit by car near a Columbia elementary school
This two-day event promises to be a haven for enthusiasts of horses and hounds, all for a great...
WIS Primetime: Camden horse & hound expo 2023
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gun found on school grounds of a Sumter County School District high school