Lexington County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting of Swansea man

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) announced Tuesday the arrest of a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Swansea man.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Stevens Creek Road in the Little Mountain area on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, 20-year-old Nathan Thomas Caldwell is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“After reviewing the information they gathered during their investigation, detectives determined Caldwell and the shooting victim fought Saturday night and continued to talk over social media about fighting again,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A bunch of people showed up at Caldwell’s house in the 200 block of Stevens Creek Road Monday evening and he told investigators when he saw one of them had a gun, he got his gun.”

Deputies said Caldwell then stepped outside and shot the person closest to him.

One of the suspects fired a shot into the house as they drove away, according to Koon.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Brendon Armontae Nyquan Gray, 21, who was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead from his injuries at Newberry County fire station where he was transported to.

Koon said detectives are working to identify the people who came to Caldwell’s house.

“This is still an open and active investigation, and more charges and arrests are possible in this case,” Koon said.

Anyone with information that might help locate others involved in this case is asked to share tips by using the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app. Koon said tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

