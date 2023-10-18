SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting of Swansea man

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) announced Tuesday the arrest of a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Swansea man.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Stevens Creek Road in the Little Mountain area on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, 20-year-old Nathan Thomas Caldwell is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“After reviewing the information they gathered during their investigation, detectives determined Caldwell and the shooting victim fought Saturday night and continued to talk over social media about fighting again,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A bunch of people showed up at Caldwell’s house in the 200 block of Stevens Creek Road Monday evening and he told investigators when he saw one of them had a gun, he got his gun.”

Deputies said Caldwell then stepped outside and shot the person closest to him.

One of the suspects fired a shot into the house as they drove away, according to Koon.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Brendon Armontae Nyquan Gray, 21, who was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead from his injuries at Newberry County fire station where he was transported to.

Koon said detectives are working to identify the people who came to Caldwell’s house.

“This is still an open and active investigation, and more charges and arrests are possible in this case,” Koon said.

Anyone with information that might help locate others involved in this case is asked to share tips by using the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app. Koon said tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
WIS has obtained records showing Public Works Director Henry Summers is under investigation by...
Orangeburg Co. Public Works Director faces ethics investigation
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial
Mexican Street Corn Sundae: DeAnna’s Food Concession
WIS’ Jalen Tart tries some new food and drink items at SC State Fair
Rachelle Moody was appointed town administrator during a Special Called Council Meeting
Lexington Town Council appoints first female town administrator

Latest News

School bus safety press conference
school bus generic
SC Highway Patrol and SC Department of Education host school bus safety press conference
Ty’Quan McClinton is accused of conducting a drive-by shooting with his co-defendants that...
Richland County deputies looking for man wanted for murder
Calhoun County deputies seek public’s assistance identifying men accused of illegally cashing checks