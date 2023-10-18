Lexington County coroner identifies woman dead in single-vehicle crash

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Pond Branch Road Tuesday.

Fisher said 36-year-old Jessica Lee Burch was traveling eastbound on Pond Branch Road when a vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Pond Branch Road from Bethlehem Circle causing hers to leave the roadway, striking a tree.

Burch was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. Burch was wearing a seatbelt, according to Fisher.

Fisher said the driver of the other vehicle involved did not stop at the scene and was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.