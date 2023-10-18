SkyView
Lexington County coroner identifies woman dead in single-vehicle crash

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Pond Branch Road Tuesday.

Fisher said 36-year-old Jessica Lee Burch was traveling eastbound on Pond Branch Road when a vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Pond Branch Road from Bethlehem Circle causing hers to leave the roadway, striking a tree.

Burch was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. Burch was wearing a seatbelt, according to Fisher.

Fisher said the driver of the other vehicle involved did not stop at the scene and was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

