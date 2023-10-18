SkyView
Lawsuit alleges woman sexually assaulted by man while both in custody at Lexington County jail

By Jalen Tart
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A new lawsuit against the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) alleges a woman was sexually assaulted by a man while both were in custody. 

This lawsuit is the latest to be filed in the last year against LCSD claiming the jail staff had a male and female inmate placed in the same space. Both female inmates claimed sexual assault happened at the jail.

The suit, which was filed two weeks ago, alleges the female plaintiff was being held in the same temporary holding area as a male inmate at the Lexington County Detention Center in October 2021.

According to the lawsuit, the male inmate, who was dressed in a jump suit reserved for those with behavioral issues, sexually assaulted the female inmate.

She claimed despite reporting the assault to jail staff, it took nearly one month to respond with an investigation.

The sheriff’s department never filed charges against the male inmate, according to the lawsuit.

The alleged assault happened less than a year after another female inmate claimed a male inmate was placed in the same observation cell.

According to that lawsuit, the female inmate claimed she was raped. As WIS reported in November, the lawsuit filed by the female inmate claimed the Sheriff’s Department failed to protect her while in custody.

Court records show both sides in that lawsuit are currently in settlement negotiations.

Regarding the most recent lawsuit, WIS reached out to the attorney for a statement, but they declined to comment.

WIS has also reached out to LCSD and have not heard back.

