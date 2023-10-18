High caliber BB rifle found on school grounds at Sumter County School District high school

SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recovered a high-caliber BB rifle from a Sumter County School District High School.

Deputies said someone reported to Crestwood High School school administrators that a student had brought a weapon to school in their vehicle.

Officials said school administrators found the student who was the driver of the vehicle and removed them from class. The student then voluntarily granted consent to search their vehicle where deputies found a tote bag containing the weapon.

School officials contacted the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) who was assigned to Crestwood High School.

The SRO inspected the bag and found that it contained a black AR SBR BB caliber rifle designed for BB ammunition.

Deputies confiscated the BB rifle and placed it into evidence.

Law enforcement added the juvenile will be petitioned to Family Court.

