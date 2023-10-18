Gamecocks Xavier Legette named to Midseason Second-Team All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecocks football wide receiver Xavier Legette has been named to the Associated Press Midseason Second-Team All-American.

Legette currently ranks second in the SEC and fourth in the country in receiving yards per game at 119.3, with 37 receptions for 716 yards. Legette is also fourth in the league and tied for 24th in the nation with 6.17 catches per game and ranks third in the conference and 24th in the land in yards per catch at 19.4.

The Mullins, S.C., 6-3, 227 lbs. senior is currently on pace for 1,432 receiving yards, placing him second on the school’s single-season list behind only Alshon Jeffery’s 2010 mark of 1,517.

This season only, Legette already has four 100-yard receiving games this season. Only six players have recorded five or more, including Alshon Jeffery, who had a school-record eight in 2010.

Legette was previously named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-America Team and was selected to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Midseason College Football All-Prospect Team. He was also recently added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

South Carolina and Legette will next play Sat. Oct. 21 against the No. 20/20 Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC). Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET (2:30 CT) and the contest will be televised on the SEC Network.

Full AP Midseason awards list:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Michael Penix Jr., sixth-year, Washington.Running backs — Jonathon Brooks, third-year, Texas; Audric Estime, third-year, Notre Dame.Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Taliese Fuaga, third-year, Oregon State.Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan. Center — Jackson Powers-Johnson, third-year, Oregon.Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.Wide receivers — Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Luther Burden III, second-year, Missouri; Rome Odunze, fourth-year, Washington.All-purpose player — Ashton Jeanty, second-year, Boise State.Kicker — Will Reichard, fifth-year, Alabama.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Laiatu Latu, fifth-year, UCLA; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.Interior linemen — Howard Cross III, fifth-year, Notre Dame; Jer’Zhan Newton, fourth-year, Illinois.Linebackers — Payton Wilson, sixth-year, North Carolina State; Jason Henderson, third-year, Old Dominion; Edgerrin Cooper, third-year, Texas A&M.Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kris Abrams-Draine, fourth-year, Missouri.Safeties — Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia; Jaylin Simpson, fifth-year, Auburn.Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jayden Daniels, fifth-year, LSU.Running backs — Ray Davis, fifth-year, Kentucky; Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan.Tackles — Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State; Javon Foster, sixth-year, Missouri.Guards — Christian Haynes, sixth-year, UConn; Tanner Miller, fifth-year, Oregon State. Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison, Jr, third-year, Ohio State; Troy Franklin, third-year, Oregon; Xavier Legette, fifth-year, South Carolina.Tight end — Cade Stover, fifth-year, Ohio State.All-purpose player — Keon Coleman, third-year, Florida State.Kicker — Graham Nicholson, third-year, Miami (Ohio).

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Jonah Elliss, third-year, Utah; Mohamed Kamara, fifth-year, Colorado State.Interior linemen — T’Vondre Sweat, fifth-year, Texas; Byron Murphy II, fourth-year, Texas.Linebackers — Danny Stutsman, third-year, Oklahoma; Jay Higgins, fourth-year, Iowa; Power Echols, third-year, North Carolina.Cornerbacks — Denzel Burke, third-year, Ohio State; Maxwell Hairston, third-year, Kentucky.Safeties — Tyler Nubin, fifth-year, Minnesota; Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California.Defensive back — Sebastian Castro, fifth-year, Iowa.Punter — Matthew Hayball, sixth-year, Vanderbilt.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.