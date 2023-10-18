SkyView
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away

Tommy Moody has died. Moody was a color analyst for Gamecock baseball games and hosted his own radio show on 107.5 FM in Columbia
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beloved University of South Carolina sports broadcaster Tommy Moody has passed away. He was 69 years old.

Moody is described as a pilar in the University of South Carolina athletics community.

He was a former Gamecocks baseball star and the team’s radio broadcaster.

Jay Phillips, a radio host in Columbia described Moody as an amazing father, grandfather and friend.

Phillips added that Moody’s love of USC was immense but his love for his family was much greater.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

