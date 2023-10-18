FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds will move in tomorrow and rain will follow Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Temperatures staying much cooler with highs in the low 70s

Morning lows will not fall as much for the next few mornings because of clouds in the area.

Rain chances increase Friday with a continuation of rain Friday afternoon.

Dry weather is expected this weekend.

First Alert Summary

High pressure will hold for us, leading to bright and sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for Thursday a few clouds will move in the afternoon. The additional clouds will lead to warmer overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form.

These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the morning hours and linger in the afternoon. We should then clear out for the weekend. The rain totals are not very impressive, most locations will stay below a quarter of an inch.

First Alert Forecast

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%) around the region with highs around 70.

Saturday: Dry. Sun and Clouds and cool. Daytime high around 70.

