FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful conditions hold up through Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Mainly sunny skies will continue into the week for us, with scattered showers slated for Friday!

First Alert Headlines

· Mainly clear skies will help result in cold morning lows in the 40s for through Thursday.

· Scattered showers are set to return on Friday.

· Dry conditions dominate again for the weekend!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Lows this week will remain cold, as temperatures will mostly fall into the mid-40s today/Thursday morning! High pressure will hold again, leading to mainly sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for today & mid-70s tomorrow.

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, some showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the late morning into the afternoon.

Skies will then clear up for the weekend, resulting in mainly sunny skies for Saturday & Sunday, with more high pressure taking over!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plenty of sunshine with highs to the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with clouds pressing in late. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Scattered showers work to move into the region with highs around 70 degrees or so.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out again. Highs near 71 degrees.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with high temps around 73.

