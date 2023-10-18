SkyView
Columbia elementary school student hit by car, school district confirms

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Mill Creek Elementary School student was hit by a car Wednesday morning, according to Richland County School District One.

The district said the student was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Neither the school district or State Highway Patrol (SHP) had an update on the child’s condition, but SHP did confirm his injuries were not fatal.

The crash happened at the intersection of Universal and Songbird Drives.

According to Columbia-Richland Fire Department, firefighters responded to the intersection around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

