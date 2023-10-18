Calhoun County deputies seek public’s assistance identifying men accused of illegally cashing checks

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men accused of illegally cashing checks.

Deputies said they believe the three men are responsible for fraudulently cashing checks.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers told WIS that all three of the stolen checks were from a business in the county.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are is asked to call CCSO at 803-874-2741.

