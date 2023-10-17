WIS’s Jalen Tart tries some new food and drink items at SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 154th South Carolina State Fair is back in full swing and one of the great attractions is the food.

This year, the fair is introducing 13 new food and drink items for people to try and WIS’s Jalen Tart tried a few of them.

Mexican Street Corn Sundae: DeAnna’s Food Concession

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

This all-new entrée created by DeAnna’s Food Concession is made with fresh-cut fries layered with crushed corn chips, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, and queso cheese, topped off with a choice of sirloin steak and or Cajun shrimp.

Rating 8.5/10

Donut Dog - DeAnna’s Diner

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

DeAnna’s Donut Dog is the new creation from DeAnna’s Diner and is a must-try at this year’s state fair. The new food item includes a homemade long John donut bun with an all beef Hot Dog, topped with Bacon and donut glaze that is filled with a mouthwatering experience.

Rating 8/10

Oliver Gospel Mission Coffee

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The Roastery is a coffee business of Oliver Gospel Mission that provides emergency and recovery services to those experiencing homelessness. The Roastery provides freshly roasted coffee across Columbia and at this years fair, one meal is provided for a neighbor in need with every cup purchased. When you purchase a 1 lb. bag of coffee, you provide a night of shelter for someone experiencing homelessness. The Roastery is located near the Pro kitchen Cookie Kitchen.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.