Water boil advisory in place for Orangeburg County areas

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (DPU), advised residents living in certain areas of the county to boil their water due to a leak on a main.

The following areas are advised to boil their water:

  • Sprinkle Avenue
  • First Street
  • Gardenia Drive
  • Winslow
  • Symphony Street
  • Jordon Street
  • Albertson Street
  • Recap Road
  • Roache Court

Officials said the Water Division experienced a leak on a 12″ main along Sprinkle Ave that required the water to be shut down for repairs to be made.

According to a press release, residents in certain areas of Orangeburg County should boil their water for at least a minute as a precautionary measure.

Officials said DPU is presently working to correct the problem.

