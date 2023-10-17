Water boil advisory in place for Orangeburg County areas

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (DPU), advised residents living in certain areas of the county to boil their water due to a leak on a main.

The following areas are advised to boil their water:

Sprinkle Avenue

First Street

Gardenia Drive

Winslow

Symphony Street

Jordon Street

Albertson Street

Recap Road

Roache Court

Officials said the Water Division experienced a leak on a 12″ main along Sprinkle Ave that required the water to be shut down for repairs to be made.

According to a press release, residents in certain areas of Orangeburg County should boil their water for at least a minute as a precautionary measure.

Officials said DPU is presently working to correct the problem.

