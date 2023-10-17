Soda City Living: Painting pumpkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer Doodles joins Madeline in the studio to paint simple, unique pumpkins for fall!
Designs varied from traditional Halloween designs to fun fall ones.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.