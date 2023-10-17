Soda City Live: Town of Irmo Honors ‘Hush No More’ with Proclamation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hush No More is an organization that aims to bring awareness to domestic violence and will be hosting their 5th Annual Family Walk and 5k Saturday, Oct. 21.

However, on Tuesday, Oct. 17 the Town of Irmo will be honoring the nonprofit with their own day, declaring that day ” Hush No More Against Domestic Violence Day.”

Town of Irmo Honors 'Hush No More' with Proclamation (The Town of Irmo)

