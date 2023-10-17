Soda City Live: Leading Ladies 15th Anniversary Cabaret

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is LGBTQ+ History Month.

Longtime entertainer, Dorae Saunders will be hosting the Leading Ladies 15th Anniversary Cabaret.

Saunders reflects on legacy and the future of entertaining.

The Leading Ladies Cabaret 15th Year Anniversary (The Leading Ladies Cabaret)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.