Soda City Live: Fall Festival and Buddies, Not Bullies Hangout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday, Oct. 17 is Unity Day! It’s the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.

New Dimension Church of Northeast is gearing up to host a “Fall Festival” for the kids that encourages them to simply be a friend.

“Fall Festival and Buddies, Not Bullies Hangout” will be led by Tiffany “TiffanyJ” Wider who is known for her music and anti-bully advocacy with “Super Beauty”.

The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

