Soda City Live: Converting Your Gas-Car to Electric Car, Conversation at Richland Library
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Electric cars are on the rise, but other than saving on gas, what are the benefits?
A Midlands company is partnering with an agency to help you to convert your existing car into an electric car.
That agency will be speaking at Richland Library Tuesday, Oct. 17 to share a more.
