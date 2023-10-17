SkyView
Party for Socialism and Liberation Columbia to host Pro-Palestine protest at Statehouse

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the war wages on between Israel and Hamas, a group of people are planning to protest at the Statehouse in support of Palestine.

The group holding this protest is Party for Socialism and Liberation Columbia.

The protest is set to be on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

