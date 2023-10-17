Midlands non-profit Happy Wheels reaches major milestone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Happy Wheels is a non-profit in the Midlands on a mission to bring smiles to children in need.

Tracey Rankin and Meredith and Eve Gvozdas spoke to Greg Adaline about a major milestone Happy Wheels achieved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.