Lexington Town Council appoints first female town administrator

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new town administrator has been appointed Monday by the Lexington Town Council.

Officials said Rachelle Moody was appointed during a Special Called Council Meeting after the former town administrator appointed in 2010, Britt Poole, resigned in June to accept a position with the Central Midlands Council of Governments.

According to the town of Lexington, Moody will become the first external candidate to become town administrator in (50) years and the first female to serve as Town Administrator for the Town.

Following Poole’s resignation, officials said Lexington Town Council retained Greenville, SC-based executive search firm, Find Great People to lead a nationwide search. More than 75 qualified applicants applied for the position.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Rachelle as our next Administrator in the Town of Lexington,” said Hazel Livingston, Town of Lexington Mayor Pro Tem. “Rachelle’s leadership, breadth of knowledge, and fresh perspective positioned her as the ideal candidate, and we’re excited to welcome her back home to Lexington as she joins us in our continued work to make Lexington the greatest place to live, learn, worship, and raise a family.”

Officials said Moody lived in Lexington while serving as the assistant to the city manager in Cayce before joining the City of North Augusta in 2019.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve as the new Town Administrator for the Town of Lexington,” said Moody. “It’s my privilege to join a community that has such rich history and so much to already be proud of. I am committed to hitting the ground running and working collaboratively with our staff, elected officials, and residents to build on our collective success as we aim to take our Town to even greater heights.”

Moody, currently serves the City of North Augusta as assistant administrator. She was also formerly appointed by North Augusta City Council to serve as the city’s acting administrator. In her current role, Moody is directly responsible for preparing, managing, and overseeing the City’s $50.4 million consolidated budget, according to officials.

Moody will begin her tenure as Town Administrator for the Town of Lexington on Monday, Nov. 20.

