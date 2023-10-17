SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Las Vegas Sphere gets in Halloween spirit with amazing jack-o’-lantern display

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o'-lantern for the remainder of October. (Source: Sphere Entertainment / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – The hottest new concert venue in the country is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o’-lantern for the remainder of October.

The $2.3 billion venue just opened on Sept. 29 with a U2 concert after five years of construction.

The venue’s unique spherical shape is lit up at night with different stunning projections. On the inside, guests are treated to floor-to-ceiling projections and light shows for a fully immersive experience.

The building stands 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the largest spherical building in the world.

Sphere is the most expensive entertainment venue built in Las Vegas, surpassing Allegiant Stadium that opened in 2020 and cost $1.9 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
Forest Acres police officer Treyvon Warren jumped into action on Sunday during a physical fight...
‘I knew I had to act or it could’ve gotten worse’: Off duty officer speaks on road rage incident at Walmart
Fatal crash generic
Columbia man dead in Fairfield County car crash
WIS has obtained records showing Public Works Director Henry Summers is under investigation by...
Orangeburg Co. Public Works Director faces ethics investigation

Latest News

Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Florida drops voter fraud charges against 69-year-old woman
The Pentagon shared videos of Chinese pilots flying dangerously close to U.S. jets.
Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Temperatures will finally move back in to the 70s and rain Friday will end our dry streak.
Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.
Some female frogs play dead to avoid mating with males, study finds
A new town administrator has been appointed Monday by the Lexington Town Council.
Lexington Town Council appoints first female town administrator