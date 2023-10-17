Kershaw County deputies warn the public of possible scam

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is warning people of a possible scam that could happen this time of year.

This time of the year, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association (SCSA) does a mail campaign with the goal of getting new members, but some people may take advantage of that and try to get money from people through telemarketing.

Sheriff Lee Boan said the SCSA does not engage in telemarketing. Any phone calls claiming to be from the SCSA soliciting memberships are not legitimate.

Letters seeking members will originate from SCSA at its address, 112 Westpark Boulevard, Columbia.

Anyone with questions about communications received from SCSA is asked to call the association at 803-772-1101.

