SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces

Organisators of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Organisators of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster reading "Open the door of Russian prisons. Free the Ukrainian women" on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.(Alex Babenko | AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The long-range ballistic missiles sought by Ukraine have been delivered quietly by the U.S. and were being used on the battlefield against Russia on Tuesday, an official familiar with the move said, nearly a month after President Joe Biden promised them to his Ukrainian counterpart.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. The missiles’ delivery to the warfront was shrouded in secrecy, with the expectation that the first public acknowledgment would come when the missiles were used on the battlefield.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders have been urgently pressing the U.S. to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. But the U.S. balked for months, worried that Kyiv could use the weapons to hit deep into Russian territory, enraging Moscow and escalating the conflict.

Biden finally greenlighted the delivery last month and told Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House that the U.S. would finally give Ukraine the ATACMS, according to officials at the time. The U.S., however, has refused to provide any details on timing or how many missiles would be delivered, although officials suggested that the plan was to send a small number of roughly two dozen.

Because of lingering U.S. concerns about escalating tensions with Russia, the ATACMS version that went to Ukraine will have a shorter range than the maximum distance the missiles can have. While some versions of the missiles can go as far as about 180 miles (300 kilometers), the ones sent to Ukraine have a shorter range of and carry cluster munitions, which when fired, open in the air, releasing hundreds of bomblets, rather than a single warhead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Forest Acres police officer Treyvon Warren jumped into action on Sunday during a physical fight...
‘I knew I had to act or it could’ve gotten worse’: Off duty officer speaks on road rage incident at Walmart
Fatal crash generic
Columbia man dead in Fairfield County car crash
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud

Latest News

Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC Court of Appeals grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal to seek new trial
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Gallon of milk thrown at passing tractor-trailer, caught on video
Rachelle Moody was appointed town administrator during a Special Called Council Meeting
Lexington Town Council appoints first female town administrator