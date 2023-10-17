SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Temperatures will finally move back in to the 70s and rain Friday will end our dry streak.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The big chill will take a bit of a back seat as daytime highs warm back to the low 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • Temperatures staying much cooler with highs in the low 70s
  • Morning lows will fall to the 40s for the next few mornings.
  • Rain chances increase Friday with a continuation of rain Friday afternoon.
  • Dry weather is expected this weekend.
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Summary

High pressure will hold for us, leading to bright and sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for Wednesday & Thursday.

wis
wis(wis)

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the morning hours and linger in the evening. We should then clear out for the weekend.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Forecast

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%) around the region with highs around 70.

Saturday: Dry. Sun and Clouds and cool. Daytime high around 70

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
Forest Acres police officer Treyvon Warren jumped into action on Sunday during a physical fight...
‘I knew I had to act or it could’ve gotten worse’: Off duty officer speaks on road rage incident at Walmart
Fatal crash generic
Columbia man dead in Fairfield County car crash
WIS has obtained records showing Public Works Director Henry Summers is under investigation by...
Orangeburg Co. Public Works Director faces ethics investigation

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning Lows in the 40s through Thursday!
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather Midday 10/17/2023
Gear up for more chilly weather this week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The cold air has settled in and we are expecting mornings in the 40s and after
WIS
TROPICS: Monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean