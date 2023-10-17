SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning Lows in the 40s through Thursday!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Low temperatures will continue to tumble into the 40s through Thursday this week!

First Alert Headlines

· Cooler high temps will likely remain in the upper 60s for today, with a light northerly breeze.

· Mainly clear skies will help result in cold morning lows in the 40s for Tuesday through Thursday.

· Scattered showers are set to return on Friday, drying up into the weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! We will keep up with cooler highs in the 60s for today as high pressure remains, with a good deal of sun.

Overnight lows this week will also be rather chilly, as temperatures will fall into the low & mid 40s through Thursday morning! High pressure will hold again, leading to mainly sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for Wednesday & mid-70s for Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, some showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the afternoon & evening. We should then clear out for the weekend, but stay tuned for updates.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Good deal of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs to the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Scattered showers work to move into the region with highs around 70 degrees or so.

Saturday: Clouds decrease to more afternoon sun. Highs nearing 71 degrees.

