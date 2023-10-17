SkyView
Ensemble Mik Nawooj Hip Hop Orchestra Experience comes to the Midlands

By WIS News 10
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A one-of-a-kind show is coming to the Midlands.

he Ensemble Mik Nawooj (EMN) Hip Hop Orchestra brings together dance, music and energy that pushes the boundaries of Hip Hop and concert music.

EMN Artistic Director/Composer Joowan (joo-wan) Kim and executive director Christopher Nicolas came to WIS to talk more about this ensemble.

They’re set to play at the Newberry Opera House at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18. Tickets at $10.

