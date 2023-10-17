Ensemble Mik Nawooj Hip Hop Orchestra Experience comes to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A one-of-a-kind show is coming to the Midlands.

he Ensemble Mik Nawooj (EMN) Hip Hop Orchestra brings together dance, music and energy that pushes the boundaries of Hip Hop and concert music.

EMN Artistic Director/Composer Joowan (joo-wan) Kim and executive director Christopher Nicolas came to WIS to talk more about this ensemble.

They’re set to play at the Newberry Opera House at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18. Tickets at $10.

