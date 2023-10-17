Columbia attorney Carl B. Grant breaks down new motion in Alex Murdaugh case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh a step closer to having a new trial?

The South Carolina Court of Appeals announced on Tuesday they would set aside his appeal of his conviction so that he can officially request a new trial in circuit court.

Murdaugh was convicted of double murder in March for 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

Attorney Carl B. Grant joins Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw to break down what’s next in the ongoing case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.