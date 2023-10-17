SkyView
Columbia attorney Carl B. Grant breaks down new motion in Alex Murdaugh case

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh a step closer to having a new trial?

The South Carolina Court of Appeals announced on Tuesday they would set aside his appeal of his conviction so that he can officially request a new trial in circuit court.

Murdaugh was convicted of double murder in March for 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

Attorney Carl B. Grant joins Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw to break down what’s next in the ongoing case.

Columbia attorney Carl B. Grant breaks down new motion in Alex Murdaugh case
