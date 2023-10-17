Coalition of Richland County leaders kicks off new anti-violence effort

RICHLAND COUNTY, Sc. (WIS) - A group of elected officials, religious leaders and law enforcement announced a new effort on Tuesday to tackle youth violence.

The group included Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott, 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, and Columbia’s Director of Violent Crime Prevention Trevon Fordham among others.

They gathered at the Wiley Kennedy Family Life Center, giving a press conference after a closed-door meeting earlier in the morning.

Richland County Councilmember Gretchen Barron delivered the group’s stated goals.

“Many people have said, Gretchen, what’s different about this time? Is that you see these people here today, we spent the last three hours working,” she said.

She laid out the following aims:

Establish a “core group” to work with the Wiley Kennedy Foundation and other non-profits to direct violence prevention efforts

The formation of the core group is ongoing and open to those interested

Establishing a youth advisory board to work with the City of Columbia’s Youth Advisory board

Partnering with Richland Co. Parks and Recreation to get “full access” to facilities

Send out a community survey to assess community needs

Creating a 90-day plan

A December “community-wide activity”

“This is a call to volunteers, this is a call to pastors, this is a call to pastors, to anyone who feels as passionate as we do. We live here and we want it to be safe,” she said.

The group did not announce any benchmarks for measuring its success. FTC Prevention Services CEO/consultant Marc Fomby said the process could take years.

“We at least need to get this thing started and rolling first, to say exactly to see where this train has taken off from. We know where we’re wanting to go, we’ll have benchmarks along the way,” Fomby said.

He announced the next meeting of the group will be Nov. 14.

