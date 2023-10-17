SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Californians plead guilty in $600 million nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme

FILE - Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case,...
FILE - Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three members of a California family pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy for their role in a ring that shipped $600 million worth of stolen catalytic converters from California to New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.

Brothers Tou Sue Vang, 32, and Andrew Vang, 28, along with their mother, Monica Moua, 58, were part of “a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors” who provided the stolen auto anti-smog devices to a metal refinery for more than $600 million dollars, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said. The three Sacramento family members pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport the devices in return for more than $38 million.

Tou Sue Vang also pleaded guilty to 39 charges related to money laundering, prosecutors said.

Catalytic converters are easily stolen and contain precious metals including platinum.

“Some of these precious metals are more valuable per ounce than gold, and their value has been increasing in recent years,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. “The black-market price for catalytic converters can be above $1,000 each.”

California accounts for 37% of catalytic converter theft claims nationwide, with about 1,600 reported stolen each month, federal prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement
Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a...
2 arrested, facing murder allegations, after man found unresponsive following shooting in Richland County

Latest News

Happy Wheels is a non-profit in the Midlands on a mission to bring smiles to children in need.
Midlands non-profit Happy Wheels reaches major milestone
Happy Wheels is a non-profit in the Midlands on a mission to bring smiles to children in need.
Midlands non-profit Happy Wheels reaches major milestone
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak...
GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread