5th Annual SC “Run For The Fallen” honors heroes

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 5th Annual SC “Run For The Fallen” is back.

This remarkable initiative is dedicated to honoring and remembering South Carolina’s military service members and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities and country.

The event will start Friday at the State House, where runners will begin their journey from Columbia to Santee.

On Saturday they will travel another 50 miles from Santee to Goose Creek. The last 25 miles will be run on Sunday.

The women organizing the event are part of American Gold Star Mothers, a private non-profit organization of mothers who lost sons or daughters in the service.

After the run is complete, a closing ceremony will take place at Patriots Point Museum in Mount Pleasant at 11 a.m.

For more information on how you can get involved in this year’s event, click here.

