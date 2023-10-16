SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the South Carolina State Fair on Friday.

Billie Jean Shaw sat down with Tart to get to the bottom of his reaction.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement
Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a...
2 arrested, facing murder allegations, after man found unresponsive following shooting in Richland County

Latest News

At an event at Doc’s BBQ in Columbia on Oct. 16, 2023, Sen. Tim Scott, R – South Carolina,...
Scott files to appear on SC Republican primary ballot
Quadriquez Malik Poole
2 Georgia teens arrested in Lexington County in connection with more than 30 car break-ins
North Charleston Police PFC Jason Marzan helped save the life of a 2-year-old girl whose arm...
‘It’s a miracle’: N. Charleston Police officer describes saving toddler’s life
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at the SC State Fair goes viral