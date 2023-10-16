West Columbia police to host 10th Annual Golf Tournament at Charwood Golf Club

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department will host their annual golf tournament on Wednesday.

The 10th annual tournament will be held at the Charwood Golf Club starting at 9 a.m.

Officials said every dollar raised at the event will go toward supporting the West Columbia Police Officers’ Foundation.

