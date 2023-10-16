SkyView
Tim Scott to file for South Carolina Primary

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful Tim Scott will visit the Capital City on Monday to formally file for the South Carolina 2024 Presidential Primary ballot.

“Since launching my campaign for President, I have been honored to receive a groundswell of support in the Palmetto State and across the nation,” said Tim Scott. “We must protect the American Dream for the next generation, secure our border, and be loyal to allies and lethal to our enemies. I’m excited to build on our momentum into the First In The South primary and all the way to the White House.”

Officials said Scott will make his candidacy official at a meet and greet with voters.

Scott will file for the state ballot at 11:30 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

