Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say

The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A Central Preston Middle School teacher was arrested and charged with child abuse after police say she allegedly taped a student’s mouth shut and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Cassandra Sisler, 43, was arrested on Friday in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month.

The victim told police Sisler put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Brad Martin, the Preston County Schools superintendent, said they’re aware of the accusations and contacted the appropriate authorities.

It’s unclear if Sisler is still employed by the Preston County Board of Education.

Superintendent Martin said he wouldn’t comment on the status of her employment during the investigation into her alleged misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

