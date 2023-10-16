SkyView
Man found with life-threatening injury after Columbia shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Columbia.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Mitchell Street.

According to Columbia Police Department (CPD), a man was found with the injury to his upper body at the scene and he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

