Man found with life-threatening injury after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Columbia.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Mitchell Street.

Shooting investigation at the 1800 block of Mitchell Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Injured male found outside w/a life-threatening injury to the upper body. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are talking to people on scene & gathering evidence & information. pic.twitter.com/R27TG9Fbbc — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 16, 2023

According to Columbia Police Department (CPD), a man was found with the injury to his upper body at the scene and he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

