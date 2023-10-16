Man arrested inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident to appear in court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man arrested following a road rage incident in a Columbia-area Walmart will make an appearance in court.

Jefferson Holliday, 26, will appear in court for a bond hearing on Monday at 2 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to an incident at a Walmart on Killian Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), a review of surveillance footage from the store, as well as conversations with two off-duty officers who were there, revealed that Holliday and an unknown man got into an argument in the store’s parking lot.

Deputies said the unknown man was hitting Holliday in the back when off-duty Forest Acres Police Officer Treyvon Warren, who was at the store with his family, stepped in.

Warren initially subdued the unknown suspect and broke up the assault, RCSD said.

Holliday then pointed a gun at Warren and the unknown man, but never fired it.

A second off-duty officer with the Bureau of Protective Services helped Warren unload the gun and hold Holliday down until RCSD arrived.

Holliday faces charges of pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies said, the unknown man, who was the original aggressor, escaped.

