Lexington One to host Grand Golf Tournament

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District One is hosting its Fore the Foundation grand gold tournament this week.

The tournament will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the Golden Hills Golf and Country Club.

Team registration for the event costs $500 and includes meals as well as cart fees.

Officials said proceeds from the event will go toward serving Lexington District One students, teachers and schools.

For more information, click here.

