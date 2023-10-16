Lexington One to host Grand Golf Tournament

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District One is hosting its Fore the Foundation grand gold tournament this week.

The tournament will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the Golden Hills Golf and Country Club.

Team registration for the event costs $500 and includes meals as well as cart fees.

Officials said proceeds from the event will go toward serving Lexington District One students, teachers and schools.

For more information, click here.

Calling all GOLFERS! Make plans to play in our Fore the Foundation Grand Golf Tournament on October 19th at Golden Hills! It’s golfing for good! Visit https://t.co/uZabSUqSJ1 to register your team! #ForeLex1EdFound #golf #golftournament @washburnJA @DrGPostlewaitL1 @lexingtonone pic.twitter.com/8W599liIpn — Ed Foundation (@Lex1EdFound) October 4, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.