Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
By Jonathan Hardison and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The public will learn new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Natalee Holloway at a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for the prime suspect in her death, Joran van der Sloot, sources confirmed to WBRC.

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook, Alabama, teen Natalee Holloway.

Holloway family attorney John Kelly told NBC News that van der Sloot will reveal new details about Holloway’s death as part of the plea agreement expected to be unsealed in court. It is a development sources confirmed to WBRC and is expected to happen inside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Kelly told NBC News that part of the agreement was to reveal how Holloway died.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

