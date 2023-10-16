SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler highs in the 60s settle in!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Cooler air is pressing back into the Midlands, as highs only top out in the 60s for Monday & Tuesday!

First Alert Headlines

· Cooler high temps in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

· Clearing skies will help result in morning lows in the 40s for Tuesday through Thursday.

· Scattered showers are set to return on Friday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! A high pressure system will be diving down into our region to start out the work week, sending us some cooler temperatures as highs for today and Tuesday will only top out in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. More sun looks likely on Tuesday.

Overnight lows this week will also be rather chilly as temperatures will fall into the low & mid 40s Tuesday through Thursday morning!

High pressure will hold for us, leading to bright and sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for Wednesday & Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the afternoon & evening. We should then clear out for the weekend, but stay tuned for updates.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs near 70 degrees or just above.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers work to move into the region with highs around 70 degrees or so.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

