FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The cold air has settled in and we are expecting mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s and 70s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gear up for more chilly weather this week.

First Alert Headlines

Temperatures staying much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s

Morning lows will fall to the 40s for the next few mornings.

Rain chances increase Friday with a continuation of rain Friday night.

Dry weather is expected this weekend

First Alert Summary

High pressure will hold for us, leading to bright and sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for Wednesday & Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the afternoon & evening. We should then clear out for the weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Tuesday: A Cool morning starting in the Mid-40s with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%) around the region with highs around 70.

