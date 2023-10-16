SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The cold air has settled in and we are expecting mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s and 70s.

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gear up for more chilly weather this week.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • Temperatures staying much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s
  • Morning lows will fall to the 40s for the next few mornings.
  • Rain chances increase Friday with a continuation of rain Friday night.
  • Dry weather is expected this weekend
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Summary

High pressure will hold for us, leading to bright and sunny conditions, helping to warm highs back into the low 70s for Wednesday & Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll be tracking our next cold front. Along the leading edge of the boundary, showers will form. These scattered showers will likely arrive in the Midlands during the afternoon & evening. We should then clear out for the weekend.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Forecast

Tuesday: A Cool morning starting in the Mid-40s with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers (60%) around the region with highs around 70.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement
Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a...
2 arrested, facing murder allegations, after man found unresponsive following shooting in Richland County

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler highs in the 60s settle in!
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
First Alert Weather Sunrise 10/16/2023
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
First Alert Weather Midday 10/16/2023
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Sunday evening, 10/15/20
WIS
TROPICS: Monitoring another disturbance out into the Atlantic