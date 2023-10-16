SkyView
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an incident involving a golf cart.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an incident involving a golf cart.

Aarow Robinson, 6, of Summerville, was the passenger of a golf cart when he fell off and was fatally struck on North Creek Drive in Summerville, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Saturday around 6:58 p.m., Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

