Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an incident involving a golf cart.

Aarow Robinson, 6, of Summerville, was the passenger of a golf cart when he fell off and was fatally struck on North Creek Drive in Summerville, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Saturday around 6:58 p.m., Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

