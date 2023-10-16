Columbia man dead in Fairfield County car crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a car crash where a man died.

The crash happened Monday morning.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill identified the crash victim as 44-year-old Herbert Cayruth Nelson, III, of Columbia.

Hill said Nelson was traveling northbound on I-77 when his vehicle left the roadway striking a guard rail and went back onto the interstate where it was struck by a semi also traveling northbound.

Nelson died on the scene from his injuries, according to Hill.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to confirm the cause of death.

