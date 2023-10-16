BEATS Barre Studio introduces new way to get fit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new fitness studio is turning up the energy in downtown Columbia!

BEATS Barre Studio was created by owner Meredith Trout, Combining 15+ years of exercise research and proven results. It is a story combining entrepreneurial spirit, wellness and joy.

Great music and positive energy are infused into the class to create an encouraging, fun and welcoming environment.

Meredith stopped by WIS to tell us all about this fun spin on fitness!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.