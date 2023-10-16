SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

BEATS Barre Studio introduces new way to get fit

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new fitness studio is turning up the energy in downtown Columbia!

BEATS Barre Studio was created by owner Meredith Trout, Combining 15+ years of exercise research and proven results. It is a story combining entrepreneurial spirit, wellness and joy.

Great music and positive energy are infused into the class to create an encouraging, fun and welcoming environment.

Meredith stopped by WIS to tell us all about this fun spin on fitness!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage...
Off-duty Forest Acres police officer disarms man inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement
Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a...
2 arrested, facing murder allegations, after man found unresponsive following shooting in Richland County

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Columbia man dead in Fairfield County car crash
Jefferson Holliday, 26, will appear in court for a bond hearing on Monday at 2 p.m.
Man arrested inside Columbia-area Walmart after road rage incident to appear in court
Tim Scott files for South Carolina Primary
Tim Scott to file for South Carolina Primary
Tim Scott files for South Carolina Primary