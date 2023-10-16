2 Georgia teens arrested in Lexington County in connection with more than 30 car break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies arrested two Georgia teens in connection with more than 30 car break-ins this month, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Quadriquez Malik Poole, 19, of Ellenwood, Georgia, is charged with 38 counts of breaking into vehicles, vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies said the name of the second suspect, who is also from Georgia, will not be released because he is a minor.

According to LCSD, a third suspect, who is on the run, is part of a Georgia-based theft ring.

“The break-ins from this case happened the first week of October at several places between the 1200 and 2800 blocks of Bush River Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “There was one burglary associated with this investigation that happened in that same area Oct. 6.”

The two suspects were arrested after the burglary and a short foot chase, Koon said.

Koon added some of the stolen property — which includes the car, a gun, some electronics, debit and credit cards — was found and returned to the owners.

Poole is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while the minor suspect is being held by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Koon said more charges and arrests are expected as investigators continue to follow leads in the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

