Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement

A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm his family and law enforcement.
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm his family and law enforcement.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his family and law enforcement on Friday.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced on Oct. 13, that while deputies were investigating a domestic violence incident, they became aware that Zachary Tanaka, had made threats to harm his wife, his child, and law enforcement.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Tanaka’s home and found anti-police propaganda, a make-shift barricade with sandbags, and many weapons with ammunition.

Sheriff Leon Lott stated, “These are the types of individuals that we face every day in law enforcement. He was prepared to kill as many cops as he could. He had made a statement that that’s what he was going to do. These photographs show the sandbags and the numerous weapons he had waiting for us. Fortunately, we were able to outsmart him and no one got hurt.”

Sheriff Lott continued, “Pray for our deputies every day as they have a dangerous job to protect our citizens and Richland County.”

Officials said Tanaka was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, disseminate obscene material to a minor, two counts of neglect by a legal custodian, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

If you are someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call 1-800--799-7233.

