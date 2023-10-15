SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD: Road rage incident leads to fight inside Columbia-area Walmart where gun was drawn

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By Nick Neville and Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday road rage incident that led to an fight inside a Columbia-area Walmart where a gun was drawn.

Deputies responded to the Walmart on Killian Road at around 2 P.M.

A review of surveillance footage from the store, as well as conversations with two-off duty officers who were present, revealed that 26-year-old Jefferson Holiday and an unknown man got into an argument in the Walmart parking lot.

That scuffle continued inside the store, according to RCSD.

The unknown man was hitting Holliday in the back when Forest Acres Police Officer Treyvon Warren, who was at the store with his family, stepped in.

Warren initially subdued the unknown suspect.

Holliday then pointed a gun at the officer and the unknown man, and began walking towards them.

Warren got between the two men, managed to take the gun away from Holliday and detained him until Richland County deputies arrived.

At this point, the unknown man, who was the original aggressor, escaped.

Forest Acres Police says all of this happened near the produce section.

In a statement, Warren said, “I was there with my family when the situation turned violent. Along with my own instincts to protect my family and our community - I was able to rely on my training and deescalate the situation. Call it right place, right time or divine intervention - I’m just grateful this ended without any shots fired and all innocent bystanders were unharmed. No road rage incident, no matter how bad, is ever worth a life.”

No shots were fired, and neither the suspects or the officers involved suffered serious injuries.

The Walmart closed for a short period of time, but was never evacuated, according to deputies.

It had reopened by 4 P.M.

Calls to RCSD had initially indicated that there was an active shooter at the Walmart, but deputies immediately realized upon arrival that this was not the case.

The second off-duty officer was with the Bureau of Protective Services, RCSD said.

Holliday faces charges of pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and aggravated breech of peace.

Deputies are still searching for the unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies reported two men have been arrested after a man was found unresponsive following a...
2 arrested, facing murder allegations, after man found unresponsive following shooting in Richland County
The crash happened in the 1800 block of Jim Spence Road in the Lexington.
Coroner identifies pedestrian of fatal early morning Lexington County crash
After being off for a bye week, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) are back in...
South Carolina loses in heartbreaking fashion to Florida, game recap
Lauren Bush is a freshman at Blythewood High School who has a disability from a rare disease.
Mother of Blythewood High School cheerleader speaks out after inclusion controversy
Deputies said 43-year-old Melissa Hanna was charged in connection with three separate fraud...
Lugoff travel agent arrested, accused of fraud

Latest News

WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Arrest made of man threatening law enforcement
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
RCSD investigates road rage incident
A man was arrested by Richland County deputies after it was determined he made threats to harm...
Richland County deputies arrest man for making threats towards his family and law enforcement
WIS
TROPICS: As Sean weakens, we’re closely watching another disturbance in the Atlantic
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Fall-Like temperatures move over the Midlands for the new work week